Preliminary design unveiled for new memorial at Tree of Life synagogue

PITTSBURGH — A preliminary rendering has been unveiled for the new memorial in the works at Tree of Life synagogue.

The memorial is being designed by a collaborative group of victims’ family members, leaders and representatives of the congregation.

“The journey to unveiling the preliminary memorial designs has been a long and emotional one, but I am grateful for a process that prioritized our hopes that our loved ones are remembered for how they lived, not solely for how they were murdered,” said Diane Rosenthal, a member of the Memorialization Working Group and a sister of Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were among those killed in the attack on Oct. 27, 2018.

The design concept honors each of the 11 victims killed and provides an outdoor space for public and communal reflection.

“Creating a meaningful memorial is a highly emotional and personal process, while at the same time, it must communicate to a broader audience. For the 10/27 Memorial, we worked closely with the families and the congregations throughout the design process. It was through this collaboration that we created a memorial that celebrates those we lost and brings the families and the community together in healing,” said Daniel Libeskind, who also serves as the lead architect for rebuilding the Tree of Life site.

The Tree of Life, which has been closed since the attack, is expected to have an official groundbreaking in 2024.

