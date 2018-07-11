  • Arnold City Council sends request for mayor's removal to Harrisburg

    ARNOLD, Pa. - Several weeks after she first came under fire for a social media posting, Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is pushing back against those who would have her removed from office.

    The post in question was referred to protesters demanding action after Antwon Rose was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer. “They don’t care about jobs for Pgh.. none of them work now," she said.

    Peconi issued an apology for the comments, but that wasn't enough for many residents. 

    Tuesday night, the Arnold City Council voted to send a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting he force Peconi's resignation.

    During the meeting, Peconi read a statement that said in part: “I am not planning to resign from the Office of Mayor of the City of Arnold and I will continue to serve as Mayor.”

    Channel 11 News has reached out to Gov. Wolf's office for comment about the request and is looking into what the next steps would be after he receives the letter from the Arnold City Council.

