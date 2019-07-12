  • Kennywood's ‘Steel Curtain' takes people on first rides

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The wait is almost over! Kennywood’s newest roller coaster, “The Steel Curtain,” opens to thrill-seekers this weekend!

    While the record-setting coaster opens to the public Saturday, Channel 11’s Mike Holden was among the first people to experience the twists and turns of the highly anticipated ride Friday morning.

    Related Headlines

    Sending riders upside down through nine inversions -- the most of any roller coaster in North America -- The Steel Curtain hits a top speed of 75 mph along its 4,000 feet of track.

    At 220 feet, the coaster is now Pennsylvania’s tallest, according to Kennywood. It also includes the world’s tallest inversion, at 197 feet high.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Part of a collaboration with the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Steel Curtain is the flagship attraction of a themed section of Kennywood that’s being called “Steelers Country.”

    Fittingly, members of the Steelers will get a ceremonial first ride at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and the second family will also be there.

    PREVIOUS STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories