WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The wait is almost over! Kennywood’s newest roller coaster, “The Steel Curtain,” opens to thrill-seekers this weekend!
While the record-setting coaster opens to the public Saturday, Channel 11’s Mike Holden was among the first people to experience the twists and turns of the highly anticipated ride Friday morning.
#SteelCurtain.... HERE WE GO. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WxCWVLe23V— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 12, 2019
Sending riders upside down through nine inversions -- the most of any roller coaster in North America -- The Steel Curtain hits a top speed of 75 mph along its 4,000 feet of track.
At 220 feet, the coaster is now Pennsylvania’s tallest, according to Kennywood. It also includes the world’s tallest inversion, at 197 feet high.
Part of a collaboration with the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Steel Curtain is the flagship attraction of a themed section of Kennywood that’s being called “Steelers Country.”
Fittingly, members of the Steelers will get a ceremonial first ride at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and the second family will also be there.
The die hard @Kenny_Kangaroo fans are gathering! #SteelCurtainKickoff @WPXI pic.twitter.com/guUYldCP5k— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 12, 2019
