DETROIT, MI. - The husband of Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner was found not guilty in connection with a disturbance at a hotel in Detroit back in March.
Khari Mosley was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after getting to an argument with police at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. A jury acquitted him on Monday.
Police said Mosley was intoxicated and had been causing problems, then couldn't get back into the hotel room because he did not have a key and his name was not on the reservation.
Investigators said Wagner grabbed a police officer while they were arresting her husband on suspicion of disorderly conduct. There's bodycam video of the altercation.
Wagner is scheduled to stand trial in November.
