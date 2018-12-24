0 Top local celebrities of 2018

From the 50th anniversary of "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" to the shocking death of Pittsburgh native and rapper Mac Miller, 2018 was a big year for local celebrities. Here's a look back at some of this year's biggest stories:

Mac Miller, who grew up in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood and went on to become a chart-topping rap artist, died on Sept. 7. His death sent shock waves through the city, which had embraced the charismatic rapper, who named his first album after his childhood playground.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made local headlines in November after he was stopped by police for speeding, going in excess of 100 mph, just hours before a Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Pittsburgh native Zach Quinto is starring in a new show called "In Search Of" and was even in Pittsburgh to film one of the episodes.

It's lit! The Pittsburgh Steelers' star wide receiver has made his mark on the field and on the whole Pittsburgh community. Smith-Schuster recently dressed up as Santa Claus and surprised kids from Urban Impact, a youth organization in Pittsburgh, with signed jerseys.

The North Hills native is famous for reaching the season finale of "The Voice" in 2014 for Team Adam and placing third. This year, he performed an intimate concert followed by a meet and greet at a Pittsburgh Xfinity Store by Comcast, worked on some new music and even performed in the annual WPXI Holiday Parade!

Pittsburgh Penguins

Although the Pens didn't bring the Stanley Cup home this year, they made it to the NHL playoffs three years in a row!

The actor and Pittsburgh native, best known for starring in movies such as "Independence Day," “The Fly" and "Jurassic Park," got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also released his own jazz album this year.

The Pittsburgh native spoke at the Rally for Peace at Point State Park to honor the victims of the mass shooting inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. He talked about how this tragedy hurt us and said he felt honored to be there to remember the victims.

It was the golden anniversary for one of Pittsburgh’s most famous neighbors in 2018! There were celebrations of the 50th anniversary across western Pennsylvania, including a Forever Stamp honoring Mr. Rogers. Also, Tom Hanks was in Pittsburgh filming "You Are My Friend," a movie based on the life of Mr. Rogers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the better part of 10 months waiting on Le'Veon Bell to show up for work. Bell forfeited the entire $14.5 million that was on the table with the franchise tag.

