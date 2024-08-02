Olympics

Grant Fisher wins bronze medal in men’s 10,000-meter race

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Bronze medalist Grant Fisher of Team United States celebrates after the Men's 10,000m Final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

American runner Grant Fisher is bringing a monumental medal back to the States.

Fisher, 27, of Michigan, won a bronze medal in the men’s 10,000-meter Olympic race.

Fisher is only the second man in over 50 years to medal in the event.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei won gold with an Olympic record time of 26:43.14. Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia claimed the silver medal in the final 20 meters of the race.

