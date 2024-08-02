Grant Fisher wins bronze medal in men’s 10,000-meter race

American runner Grant Fisher is bringing a monumental medal back to the States.

Fisher, 27, of Michigan, won a bronze medal in the men’s 10,000-meter Olympic race.

Fisher is only the second man in over 50 years to medal in the event.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei won gold with an Olympic record time of 26:43.14. Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia claimed the silver medal in the final 20 meters of the race.

