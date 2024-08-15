Pirates drop 10th straight: Keller crumbles again, ex-Bucco shines

SAN DIEGO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres felt like it was over before it even really began.

Mitch Keller got knocked around while Martín Pérez dazzled as the Pirates (56-64) dropped their 10th-straight game with an 8-2 loss to the Padres (69-53) at PETCO Park.

With two on and nobody out in the bottom of the first, Jake Cronenworth connected on a three-run homer to right field.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group