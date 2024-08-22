Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins' assistant coach joins Mike Sullivan on U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off coaching staff

PITTSBURGH — An assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins will be joining head coach Mike Sullivan on the coaching staff for the United States’ 4 Nations Face-Off team.

David Quinn has been tabbed as an assistant coach for Team USA, it was announced Wednesday.

Quinn is entering his first season as an assistant under Sullivan with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was fired as coach of the San Jose Sharks on April 24 after going 41-98-25 in two seasons. He also coached the Rangers for three seasons and has a career record of 137-185-50.

Quinn coached Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and at the World Championship in 2022 and 2023. He also was an assistant for the U.S. three other times at the World Championship.

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella and Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes will serve alongside Quinn as assistant coaches during 4 Nations Face-Off, which kicks off on Feb. 12.

