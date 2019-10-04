0 'Access Pittsburgh' (10/04)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories.

Mushroom Rally recap

Life-size Mario Kart racing has made its way to Pittsburgh, and we joined in on the fun!

Pittsburgh was one of 16 cities that welcomed Mushroom Rally to give Mario Kart enthusiasts the chance to become their favorite characters, win prizes, race and collect stars.

Sounds like a win for everyone!

Mushroom Rally will have one last day of fun Saturday, Oct. 5.

Phipps Oktoberfest

It's officially October and Oktoberfest celebrations are taking over, "Prost!"

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is hosting "Party in the Tropics" to celebrate Oktoberfest on Oct. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can enjoy craft and seasonal beers while experiencing German traditions as they walk through Phipps' tropical forest.

For more information, visit phipps.conservatory.org.

Steelers rock style

The Steelers are stepping off the field and onto the runway this weekend to support the UPMC Medicine concussion program and the Cancer Caring Center.

"Rock Steelers Style" is Oct. 4 and begins at 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.

'The Blacklist' returns to NBC

NBC's "The Blacklist" is returning Friday, and "See and Be Seen" sat down with two of the stars to get the juicy details on the season premiere.

Harry Lennix and Diego Klattenhoff spilled on everything from last season's finale to their love of Pittsburgh!

Click here for our full interview with Lennix and Klattenhoff.

'Ghostbusters' returns to the big screen

Just in time for Halloween, "Ghostbusters" is celebrating 35 years and will make its way back to the big screen.

This Sunday, Oct. 6, and next Thursday, Oct. 10, the classic blockbuster will be showing at over 600 theaters nationwide, including a few right here in Pittsburgh.

The movie will be showing at Cinemark North Hills, Cinemark Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills and Cinemark Robinson Township and will feature a special introduction that reunites the original cast.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.