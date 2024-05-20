11 Investigates Exclusive: City worker charged with ethnic intimidation faced prior criminal charge

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has uncovered new information about the former City of Pittsburgh worker who was terminated after charges of ethnic intimidation.

The case led to serious questions about Mario Ahskar’s hiring and rehiring, and how the city was paying him.

It has also prompted at least two internal investigations, one by the City Controller and another by the Office of Municipal Investigations.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has discovered new information about Ashkar’s run-in with police in Ohio, just months before he was hired by the city for the first time in 2022.

Earle discovered that Ashkar was arrested and charged by Police in Columbia, Ohio in April 2022.

According to court documents obtained by 11 Investigates, Columbian Police charged Ashkar with obstructing official business, and possession of marijuana.

A police officer stopped Ashkar’s car for speeding, and noticed a smell of marijuana, according to a police report.

The officer repeatedly asked Ashkar to get out but he refused, saying, “Not without a warrant.”

Back up arrived and the officer continued to ask Ashkar to get out of the car. He told Ashkar he did not need a warrant.

After a final warning, the officer then “pulled him from the vehicle.”

Approximately two months after that arrest in Columbiana, which is between Pittsburgh and Youngstown, Ashkar began working for the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety as a Special Events Coordinator.

Then in October of 2022, he pleaded no contest in Ohio to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, was ordered to pay a fine, perform community service, and was placed on two probation for two years.

Ashkar wrote, on the court agreement, that he worked for Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Shortly after that, Ashkar was fired by the city for poor performance and missing work, according to sources.

But then just five months later, he was rehired by the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation as an independent contractor to assist with the Farmer’s Market.

Sources said employees at Parks and Rec. knew of his previous troubled employment.

Then earlier this month, while still on probation for the case in Ohio, Ashkar was charged with ethnic intimidation after police say he spray painted antisemitic writings on a sidewalk in front of a Jewish woman’s home on the North side. Investigators suspect he also tore down an Israeli flag.

City Controller Rachael Heisler then discovered the city had paid Ashkar more than $20,000 with a P-card through Paypal to the account of “Princess Jafar.” Ashkar also goes by that name.

Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak admitted that was a mistake made by Parks and Rec, and said Ashkar should have been paid using a professional services agreement.

Pawlak said the city planned to hold p-card training sessions to inform employees about the proper use.

Controller Heisler launched an investigation into the P-card payments and Ashkar’s hiring and rehiring. She appeared before City Council last week to tell them what she had uncovered.

Pawlak also appeared and answered questions on behalf of the administration.

Heisler requested that the Mayor’s office turn over more documents and information related to the case so she could conduct a thorough investigation.

She said she didn’t have all the information she needed.

On Friday, the Mayor’s office said they would not give the information to the controller.

Mayor Ed Gainey said he would be referring the case to the Office of Municipal Investigations.

11 Investigates reached out to the Mayor’s office for a comment on Ashkar’s prior run-in with police.

A spokesperson said the city can’t comment on personnel files of former and current employees.

So, it’s still unclear if the city knew about Ashkar’s case in Ohio when they hired him, and if they conducted a background check.

We reached out to Ashkar via email and cell phone multiple times, but have gotten no response.

