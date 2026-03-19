Allegheny County expects big boost in hotel tax revenue from NFL Draft, controller’s office says

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County expects a significant increase in hotel tax revenue when visitors arrive for the NFL Draft next month, according to the controller’s office.

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The county’s 7% hotel tax applies to the gross receipts of all hotel stays and short-term rentals within the county.

The tax generated more than $46.5 million overall in 2025, marking a $1.5 million increase from the prior year.

The Allegheny County Controller’s Office oversees the collection through audits to ensure the benefits of the tax reach the community.

Revenue from the tax is legally restricted to initiatives that promote tourism within Allegheny County.

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Significant portions of the funds are dedicated to VisitPittsburgh, the regional tourism promotion agency and to paying debt service on the construction of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Other beneficiaries in recent years have included the Pittsburgh Film Office and Allegheny County Parks.

Beyond the restricted funds, the Allegheny County General Fund receives a collection fee for a portion of the tax gathered. In 2025, this collection fee amounted to $1.7 million.

More than 200 businesses have remitted hotel tax payments annually in recent years.

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Acting County Controller Amy Weise Clements noted that the high demand expected during the NFL Draft will provide a financial boost.

“With hotels expected to be fully booked for the Draft at higher than normal room rates and with many more short-term rentals than usual expected to come online, the Hotel Tax will generate welcome funds for the County in a challenging fiscal environment,” Clements said. “While the uses of these funds are limited, they can pay dividends well into the future by generating additional visitors and events and supporting assets that serve residents and visitors alike.”

The Controller’s Office also works to identify unpaid taxes through audits of businesses subject to the 7% rate.

Between 2022 and 2025, the office identified more than $650,000 in unpaid taxes due to the county.

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Clements emphasized the importance of managing the upcoming revenue surge effectively.

“The County should take care to target this expected increase in Hotel Tax revenue wisely to ensure the greatest long-term impact,” Clements said. “As always, the Controller’s Office will be dedicated to monitoring these expenditures and looks forward to fulfilling its role in ensuring funds owed to the County are remitted in full.”

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh next month.

The Controller’s Office stated it will continue to monitor the expenditures of the generated revenue to ensure they comply with tourism promotion laws.

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