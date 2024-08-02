Butler County coroner releases report for Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Butler County coroner has released a report for attempted assassin Thomas Crooks.

Crooks was killed as he tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump during a rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds in July.

One person was shot and killed during the assassination attempt and two other rally visitors were injured.

Crooks was reportedly seen during on a rooftop by law enforcement before shots rang out.

Investigators spent days in Bethel Park, where Crooks lived, trying to learn more about him.

Voter records in Allegheny County show Crooks is a registered Republican voter. However, according to federal campaign finance records, Crooks appears to have donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project through the Democratic donation platform ActBlue.

An exact motive is still unknown at this time.

