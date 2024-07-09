Butler felon charged with unlawful possession of firearm, ammunition

BUTLER, Pa. — A man from Butler is charged with violating federal firearms laws.

The Department of Justice said Thomas James Clark, 32, has prior felony convictions and had a gun and ammunition on Jan. 20.

Federal law prohibits possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, officials said.

Clark faces a maximum total sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

