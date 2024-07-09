Local

Butler felon charged with unlawful possession of firearm, ammunition

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER, Pa. — A man from Butler is charged with violating federal firearms laws.

The Department of Justice said Thomas James Clark, 32, has prior felony convictions and had a gun and ammunition on Jan. 20.

>> Man in critical condition after being attacked, hit with metal in Butler County; suspect in custody

Federal law prohibits possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, officials said.

Clark faces a maximum total sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sheetz now offering beer delivery in Pennsylvania
  • ‘Can’t understand why this happened’: Woman dies after Homestead crash
  • Police warning neighbors about rattlesnake sightings in Westmoreland County
  • VIDEO: Police stepping up patrols in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood after recent car vandalism, theft
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read