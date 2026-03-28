Butler Transit Authority coordinates special bus service for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The Butler Transit Authority will provide special transportation services for the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

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Buses will depart from the Route 528 Park & Ride lot at 150 Lindsay Road in Zelienople every 30 minutes and travel to the Ross Park & Ride lot along Interstate 279.

From that location, passengers will transfer to Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses, which will run every 15 to 30 minutes into Downtown and the Draft event areas.

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Once in Pittsburgh, passengers can use several different stops to access the Draft festivities.

The stop at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue Place serves as the primary location for Point State Park activities. Another stop at Federal Street and West General Robinson Street is located roughly one-and-a-half blocks from the draft campus on the North Shore. Additional drop-off points include Logan Street, Ross Street, William Penn Place and Market Street.

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For the return journey from Pittsburgh, passengers should look for buses with the headsign “99N McCandless – Ross Park & Ride Football Flyer.”

Riders must keep their passes, as they are required for boarding the connecting Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses and for the return trip to the Zelienople parking lot.

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The Route 528 Park & Ride lot provides about 350 parking spaces for those using the shuttle service.

Round-trip fare for the service is $10 per day. Payments must be made in exact cash and are collected on a first-come, first-served basis once passengers are onboard.

The Butler Transit Authority plans to use 45-foot ADA-accessible commuter buses for the three-day event.

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Each bus has a seating capacity of 46 to 54 passengers and the authority noted that standing is not permitted during the trip.

The special service will result in some changes to local commuter schedules. Regular service for Route 3 and Route 4 will not operate on Thursday, April 23, or Friday, April 24. However, Route 1 and Route 2 will continue to run as scheduled during those two days.

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