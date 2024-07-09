Canonsburg man accused of using drone to stalk teenage girls appears in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Michael Brackman walked out of his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon denying he terrorized young girls with his drone for a year.

Canonsburg police arrested Brackman after they say he used a drone at least 120 times to stalk girls, following them when they left their houses, jumping on trampolines, at a lemonade stand or the playground.

Officers said it started when he began stalking a 13-year-old girl with his drone 80 to 90 times, many times within 10 feet of her.

That victim testified saying the drone was following her almost every time she went outside. Her family moved because of it.

Two other underage victims testified they saw the drone hovering right outside their bedroom window. The victims said they felt uncomfortable, calling it scary and terrifying.

Officers said more victims and their parents came to the police station with sexual notes that they say Brackman left for their child on their porch as well as flyers he allegedly put up around the neighborhood with actual photos police said he took of kids with his drone.

Brackman’s attorney said flying the drone was his hobby.

”It was a hobby of his. He was on house arrest. Couldn’t go out so he was flying the drone,” said attorney Bruce Carsia. “They weren’t really being harassed and he was legally flying his drone.”

All charges were held for court. Brackman remains in the Washington County jail.

