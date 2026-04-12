Family, supporters of teen hit & killed by vehicle demonstrate outside Allegheny County Courthouse

PITTSBURGH — It’s been about four weeks since a demonstration ended in a confrontation in West Mifflin.

Six people were arrested during a planned peaceful protest in memory of 13-year-old Terrel “TJ” Byars Jr., who was fatally struck by a vehicle along Kennywood Boulevard in December.

Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd of protesters after, authorities say, some got physical with officers who were trying to get them off Kennywood Boulevard, where traffic was being halted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> West Mifflin mayor weighs in on arrests made at protest along Kennywood Boulevard

TJ’s family, who organized the protest, continues to seek justice for the teen, as no charges have been filed against the driver involved in the 2025 crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family of teen boy hit, killed by vehicle in West Mifflin searching for answers

Some family members were outside the county courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.

Demonstrators tell us they’re calling on the district attorney to show TJ’s mother the video of the deadly crash, so she can see exactly what happened to her son.

“The DA has the case, and mom wants to see the video,” activist Lorenzo Rulli said. “She’s demanding to see the video to know what happened to her boy.”

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