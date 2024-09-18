Former Penguin Adam Johnson to have number retired by Nottingham Panthers after death

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson will have his number retired by the Nottingham Panthers this season.

The Panthers will be retiring Johnson’s 47 on Saturday, Dec. 14., becoming the seventh jersey in team history to be hung in the rafters.

🖤💛 Nottingham Panthers are humbled to announce that Adam Johnson’s official jersey retirement ceremony will take place on Saturday 14th December.



Read more ➡️

Panthers CEO, Omar Pacha, said: “We were honoured to have Adam in Nottingham and not only was he a great talent on the ice, he was a fantastic person off the ice also. Adam made an impact on everyone who met him in the short time he was with us and he will forever be in our thoughts. We all want Adam’s memory to live on for who he was as a person and what he contributed to the sport of ice hockey. This will be a very special night for all of us as we come together to retire Adam’s number 47 jersey.”

The ceremony will take place before the game.

Johnson was playing for the Panthers when his neck was cut by an opposing player’s skate during a game on Oct. 28, 2023. He died after the incident.

