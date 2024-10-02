JD Vance to join former President Trump at Butler rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance when he returns to Butler this weekend.

Trump and Vance will host a rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Saturday's rally will be Trump's first time back to Butler since the July 13 assassination attempt.

Saturday’s rally will be Trump’s first time back to Butler since the July 13 assassination attempt.

Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, was killed at the July rally.

Trump said he plans to honor Comperatore and the two men who were injured in the assassination attempt during his return.

