JD Vance to join former President Trump at Butler rally

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

JD Vance to join former President Trump at Butler rally Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance when he returns to Butler this weekend.

Trump and Vance will host a rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s rally will be Trump’s first time back to Butler since the July 13 assassination attempt.

Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, was killed at the July rally.

Trump said he plans to honor Comperatore and the two men who were injured in the assassination attempt during his return.

