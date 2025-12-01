Local officials break down treatment plans ahead of first significant snowfall of the season

PITTSBURGH — People across Pittsburgh and neighboring communities are preparing for the first significant snowfall of the season.

Channel 11 spoke with officials and residents in different communities to learn how they are getting ready.

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh

Both the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials say they have plenty of salt for Tuesday’s snow.

The city is going to start pre-treating the roads on Monday night.

The county says it won’t send crews out until the snow starts to fall on Tuesday morning.

“We’re starting winter shifts at 10 p.m. We’ll have 55-60 trucks out overnight with plows and if it becomes a plowable event, obviously we’ll start plowing,” Pittsburgh Deputy Director of Public Works Bill Crean said.

“Please be mindful of where you park. If you have on-street parking, give us enough space to operate. Try to get as close to the curb as possible. Give our drivers as much room within the street as possible,” Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Director Chris Hornstein said.

The city says it has plenty of salt available, as does Allegheny County.

“We will be deploying 20 trucks once the snow starts. We anticipate it to get heavier between 4 and 8 am and that is rush hour so it will be a little dicey out there,” Allegheny County Department of Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said.

A West Mifflin grandmother says she’s concerned about her daughter dropping off her grandson tomorrow morning.

Jo-Anne Krevy of West Mifflin said, “Our daughter works in McKeesport so she’ll be driving and dropping off the baby. So that will be a worry with the traveling and what not.”

City and County officials say it’s a smart move to leave extra time for travel.

“There could be accumulation on the roadways with some ice so we encourage drivers to slow down, take their time leave enough room between them and the vehicle in front of them,” Shanley added.

Washington County

Piles of salt were stacked high at hardware stores across Washington County on Monday, as residents got ready for the first real snow of the season.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with some people in the area of West Chestnut Street in the City of Washington.

“I’ve got a husband who knows how to drive in it,” said Beatrice Curtis. “He used to drive a semi, so he knows what he’s doing.”

PennDOT asks drivers to stay off the roads as much as they can on Tuesday.

