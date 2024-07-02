Local

Man who stole yacht gave fake name, wanted in Minnesota, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The man who police say stole a yacht and floated it down the Allegheny River in June allegedly gave them a fake name.

Police say he stole the ID of a homeless man named Michael Fischer, but fingerprints revealed his real name is Michael Bonniewell.

Bonniewell is wanted in Minnesota on a probation violation for drug and theft charges.

His case is on hold to assess his competency.

