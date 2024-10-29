Puppies found in Washington County trash can die from their injuries

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say puppies found in a Washington County trash can have died.

Four puppies were found tied in grocery bags in a trash can in Canton Township on Oct. 20. One of the puppies had already died when they were found by neighbors who heard them crying.

PSP says the three other puppies died before they could get surgery for severe leg injuries.

Two people are facing charges in the deaths, Franklin Donley and Jessica Vanderlee.

A criminal complaint alleges Donley thought his dog attacked and partially maimed the puppies after giving birth and he didn’t want his 10-year-old daughter to see what happened. The document claims Donley and Vanderlee mutually disposed of the puppies.

