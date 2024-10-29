Local

Puppies found in Washington County trash can die from their injuries

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Puppies found in Canton Township trashcan (WPXI/WPXI)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say puppies found in a Washington County trash can have died.

Four puppies were found tied in grocery bags in a trash can in Canton Township on Oct. 20. One of the puppies had already died when they were found by neighbors who heard them crying.

>>> Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty after puppies found in trash can

PSP says the three other puppies died before they could get surgery for severe leg injuries.

Two people are facing charges in the deaths, Franklin Donley and Jessica Vanderlee.

>>> Woman charged with ‘torturing’ puppies found tied shut in plastic bags, dumped in trash

A criminal complaint alleges Donley thought his dog attacked and partially maimed the puppies after giving birth and he didn’t want his 10-year-old daughter to see what happened. The document claims Donley and Vanderlee mutually disposed of the puppies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It’s just a devastating loss’: Hockey community remembers local youth coach killed in crash
  • Man, woman found dead inside burning car in Greene County
  • Recall alert: Dynacare Baby Powder recall expanded, sold in 35 states
  • VIDEO: Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read