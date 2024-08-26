Local

See inside this home in Cranberry Township that’s for sale for $2.5M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

107 Mirage Dr. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Cranberry Township for $2.5 million.

The 1.25-acre property is located at 107 Mirage Dr., within the Forest Knoll Estates community, and it is listed for sale with Pierre Khoury and Gia Albanowski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The Provincial, Wellington-style home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

Click here to see more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sheetz holds surprise pop-up concert in Bethel Park
  • Saw Mill Run Boulevard closure could delay some Pittsburgh Public School bus routes
  • Playa Bowls opens in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
  • VIDEO: Yellow Piano installation in Pittsburgh pays tribute to hostages in Gaza through music
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read