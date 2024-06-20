Slippery Rock Township couple charged with animal, child neglect

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple from Slippery Rock Township is facing animal and child neglect charges.

The couple is charged with neglecting more than 60 animals at their home. Many of them starved to death, including alpacas, a dog and a duck.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the conditions the animals and children were found living in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group