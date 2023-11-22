Thanksgiving travelers may encounter stray showers Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a much quieter travel day on Wednesday with lots of clouds and only a stray shower or two. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid-40s much of the day. It will still be a bit breezy, but winds should not be to 15 mph in most of the area.

It will be dry for Thanksgiving but dress in layers if you’re running an early morning Turkey Trot. Wind chills will be in the 20s to start the day. High temperatures later in the day will be in the upper 40s with more sun in the afternoon than in the morning.

Black Friday will be dry but chilly with colder temperatures settling in by the weekend.

