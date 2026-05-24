Three Sisters Bridges lights celebrate Aer Lingus’ first direct flight from Pittsburgh to Dublin

PITTSBURGH — Aer Lingus will launch its first direct flight from Pittsburgh to Dublin on Monday, May 25.

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To celebrate the new route, the city’s iconic Three Sisters Bridges were illuminated in green, white and orange on Friday, creating a “Bridge to Ireland” across the Allegheny River.

The bridges will continue to be lit on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Aer Lingus’ new service will operate four times per week, offering travelers a direct connection to Ireland and seamless onward travel to various European destinations, including Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Geneva, Berlin and London.

The route builds on Aer Lingus’ established relationship with the city through its partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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In September 2025, the airline flew the team to Dublin for a sold-out game at Croke Park, the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Ireland.

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Looking ahead, the Pitt Panthers are scheduled to travel to Dublin in 2027. The team will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The nonstop flight operates on an Airbus A321neo LR aircraft, which includes dual-class seats. The aircraft offers 16 business-class seats with lie-flat seating.

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All customers on board will receive complimentary meals and refreshments, along with in-flight entertainment.

An additional benefit for customers flying to the U.S. with Aer Lingus is Dublin Airport’s U.S. Pre-Clearance facility. This allows passengers to clear immigration before departing Dublin and arrive in the U.S. as domestic passengers, Pittsburgh International Airport officials say.

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Aer Lingus worked with several regional partners to bring the new service to market, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh International Airport and VisitPITTSBURGH. The collaboration aims to enhance connectivity and strengthen cultural, tourism and business links between the two regions.

Nearly one in five Pittsburgh residents claims Irish ancestry, according to airport officials.

Click here for more details or to book flights to Ireland with Aer Lingus.

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