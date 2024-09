MCCANDLESS, Pa. — UPMC Passavant received a non-credible bomb threat Friday.

UPMC officials said the threat was received in the morning and was immediately investigated by local and UPMC law enforcement.

All hospital services are open and fully operational, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group