Pirates set season worst losing streak despite 2 McCutchen homers

The Pirates dropped their seventh consecutive game on Sunday, setting a season-worst losing streak as they fell 6-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen slugged two homers, single-handedly spurring the Pirates’ offense to extra innings. Bryan Reynolds singled in the tenth inning to give the Pirates their first lead of the series, but David Bednar couldn’t send the Dodgers packing, surrendering two decisive runs in the bottom of the frame.

Recap:

Bailey Falter retired Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández with little fanfare in the first inning, then ran into trouble with two outs. Freddie Freeman worked the count full, hitting a ground-rule double on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. Will Smith doubled him home, and an Amed Rosario single made it 2-0.

