Steelers’ CB Beanie Bishop Jr. named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

PITTSBURGH — Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. is the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month.

Bishop, a consensus All-American out of West Virginia University, went undrafted before being signed by the Steelers as a free agent.

Bishop tallied three interceptions in October, his first two were against the Jets, off of future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers.

“Can’t say enough about young Beanie Bishop,” said Coach Mike Tomlin after the Jets game. “That’s an awesome evening for him to get his first two interceptions versus a Gold Jacket guy like Aaron Rodgers.”

>> Steelers’ Beanie Bishop Jr. in running for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

“He’s one of the Hall of Fame quarterbacks,” Bishop said. “Got a lot of respect for that guy and just to be able to get not one but two of them off of him is crazy.”

Bishop’s third interception of the season sealed the Steelers’ win against the Giants on Monday night. He intercepted Daniel Jones with just 34 seconds left on the clock, helping the Black and Gold hold on to the 26-18 win.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group