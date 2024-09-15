Family of teen killed in crash holds fundraiser in his honor to support student-athletes

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A local family is turning pain into positivity by hosting a first-time fundraiser to help student-athletes and honor a teen who died in a crash last year.

The Jonathan Tourney Forever Young 5K raised money for athletics scholarships.

Tourney died in a car crash in North Park just two days before Christmas.

His mother, Ellie Tourney, said the 14-year-old Pine-Richland student was a football player who wanted to move on to the college level. Since he was never able to get there, his family decided to help other kids match his dream.

“The scholarship will go to Pine-Richland athletes, football players, any athlete that might need a little assistance going to college,” Ellie Tourney said.

Jonathan Tourney would have graduated in 2027. His family is holding the 5K every year until then.

Hundreds attended the run which was held at the North Park Boathouse.

Aiden Saber, 18, is facing charges related to the crash that killed Tourney. Taylor Orlowski, 18, of Baden was also killed in that crash.

People who knew Tourney say he could light up a room and was dedicated to his team.

