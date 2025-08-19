Jury convicts man of murdering his girlfriend in Aliquippa

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — At just 9 years old, Trey Willis Jr. is faced with the loss of his big sister.

“I’m happy she got justice, and I love Treonna,” Willis Jr. said.

Full of emotion, he stands with his family uniting in the love they all had for Treonna Washington, 20.

“Her little siblings would oftentimes look at her as the big brother. She was tough on them, she led the way and showed them how to be yourself and unapologetic,” said Trey Willis Sr., Treonna’s father.

On Tuesday morning, they were feeling a sense of justice as they watched a jury in Beaver County convict Jason Banks Jr., just one year after Treonna’s murder and more than a week inside that courtroom.

“Just occupying the same space as her killer was difficult, having to look at him every day as someone my daughter gave her heart to, someone that slept on my couch when they came over. I trusted him with something so dear to me,” said Willis Sr.

Banks, Treonna’s boyfriend, wasn’t just convicted of her murder, but two separate assaults that occurred hours before her death.

Now her family plans to continue bringing awareness to domestic violence as they thank the prosecutors for helping to bring them peace.

“I never felt like my daughter was a docket number. I never felt like she was just another case. Every time I walked in, I felt we were talking about Treonna, not just the victim,” Willis Sr. said.

Banks will be formally sentenced at a later date but will spend life in prison without parole.

Banks was represented by the Beaver County Public Defender’s Office. They said they respect the judicial process and the jury’s decision, but have no further comment.

