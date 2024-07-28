Local

Moon Township man injured in Trump rally shooting released from hospital

James Copenhaver

PITTSBURGH — A Moon Township man shot twice at former President Donald Trump’s Butler rally is out of the hospital.

A spokesperson for Highmark Health tells Channel 11 that James Copenhaver, 74, was released from the hospital late on Friday.

Copenhaver was one of two people injured during the July 13 shooting. David Dutch, 57, a Marine veteran from New Kensington, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief, was killed in the assassination attempt.

The FBI confirms Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet.

