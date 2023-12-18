Local

Steelers announce new starting quarterback for Bengals rematch

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV

Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Colts won 30-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A new quarterback could start for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they take the field Saturday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a press conference Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Mason Rudolph has the opportunity to start Saturday.

You can watch Saturday afternoon’s Steeler game vs. the Bengals on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

At the same time, Tomlin said Kenny Pickett’s availability is “not out of the question.” For now though, they’re planning to start Rudolph.

“He’s good under tough circumstances. He’s a competitor. He’s a calculated risk taker. I believe that mentality is helpful to us under these circumstances,” Tomlin said of Rudolph.

Pickett is currently listed as questionable and will work in a limited capacity this week. He had surgery on Dec. 4 for a high ankle sprain suffered during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Kenny Pickett underwent surgery Monday for high ankle sprain, Mike Tomlin says

Mitch Trubisky was initially named the starter after Pickett’s injury but was benched for Rudolph during the Steelers’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. That was the team’s third straight loss.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Steelers allow 30 unanswered points in playoff-crushing loss to Colts

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Japanese steel company to purchase U.S. Steel for nearly $15B
  • Daughter accused of conspiracy, 2 others charged in shooting death of Westmoreland County woman
  • Man killed in fatal crash on Parkway East
  • VIDEO: Almost 70 animals rescued from Armstrong County property, HARP caring for 30 dogs
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read