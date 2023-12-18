Steelers announce new starting quarterback for Bengals rematch

PITTSBURGH — A new quarterback could start for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they take the field Saturday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a press conference Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Mason Rudolph has the opportunity to start Saturday.

At the same time, Tomlin said Kenny Pickett’s availability is “not out of the question.” For now though, they’re planning to start Rudolph.

Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett's availability is "not out of the question" this week. But for right now, they'll work with Mason Rudolph as their starter — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 18, 2023

“He’s good under tough circumstances. He’s a competitor. He’s a calculated risk taker. I believe that mentality is helpful to us under these circumstances,” Tomlin said of Rudolph.

Pickett is currently listed as questionable and will work in a limited capacity this week. He had surgery on Dec. 4 for a high ankle sprain suffered during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mitch Trubisky was initially named the starter after Pickett’s injury but was benched for Rudolph during the Steelers’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. That was the team’s third straight loss.

