Pitt completes miraculous second-half comeback against Cincinnati

CINCINNATI —

Another year, another failed, late-game come — no, wait, here comes Ben Sauls.

Sauls trotted out for a 35-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds left, and unlike last season, his conversion allowed Pitt to complete a miraculous second-half comeback to knock off Cincinnati, 28-27, at Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Holstein was cool and composed against Kent State; he was any but against Cincinnati — through the large part of three quarters.

Holstein threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, Reid was an all-around monster in dragging Pitt back from the brink and Konata Mumpfield hauled in two touchdown passes of his own. Pitt did just enough to secure a huge, come-from-behind win. But it was oh so close.

