Bikers honor man killed in Plum Borough house explosion, raise money for victims’ families

TARENTUM, Pa. — Allegheny County residents are continuing to raise money for the families of the victims who were killed in an explosion in Plum.

On Saturday, several bikers decided to ride from “3 Rivers Harley Davidson” in Glenshaw to Tarentum in honor of Michael Thomas, who died in the explosion. His nephew Bryan, helped organize the ride.

“He was an avid rider, so why not organize something to get the riders out on this beautiful day and raise some money for these families who were affected by this tragedy?” said Bryan Thomas.

Michael Thomas was the Plum Borough manager.

When the bikers ended the ride they held a post-ride meal and began raising money with different raffles.

The ride from Glenshaw to Tarentum was 15 miles long.

