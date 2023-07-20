Person accused of killing woman near pool may have been acting in self-defense, sources say

PITTSBURGH — The person accused of shooting and killing a woman near a Brighton Heights pool last week may have been acting in self-defense, sources tell 11 Investigates.

According to sources, a lifeguard who works at the pool fired his gun after a woman pulled a gun on him.

At the time of the shooting, the pool had just closed and the lifeguard was off duty. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but sources tell us there was a fight involving juveniles.

At one point, a woman allegedly pulled a gun on that lifeguard, and then he pulled his gun and fired.

Ten shots were recorded on ShotSpotter at that time.

One woman was wounded in the shooting and another one was killed.

Sources said one of the kids outside the pool told police, “The lifeguard saved us.”

Police have said very little about the investigation.

Initially, police said they were questioning a 26-year-old man and that there was no danger to the community.

The pool reopened Wednesday with a security guard and extra patrols.

Police said they are consulting with the district attorney to determine if any charges should be filed.

