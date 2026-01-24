MAJOR WINTER STORM: Everything you need to know, how to prepare, what to expect

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has been extensively covering the preparations for this weekend’s major snowstorm. Here’s your guide to the historic snowfall.

How much snow is coming and when will it arrive?

Channel 11 meteorologists have a close eye on the storm. At last check, most Western Pennsylvania communities were projected to receive between 8 and 14 inches of snow.

Snow Forecast

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire area from 7 p.m. Saturday until noon on Monday.

We will update the forecast as changes arrive.

If you’d like to track the snow yourself, we have LIVE RADAR available.

What’s open and what’s closed?

Channel 11 has gotten alerts from businesses, churches and other organizations about expected closures all week.

You check what’s open and what’s closed by clicking the link below. Be sure to check back in as the list continues to grow.

How can I prepare for the storm?

Channel 11 reporters have spent the past few days learning what experts recommend doing to make sure you and your family are safe during the incoming storm. Here are some ways you can prepare and what some other people have already begun doing.

Local plumbing professional shares how to protect your home during winter weather

“I have a feeling that our phones are not going to stop ringing,” South Side Plumbing Vice President of Operations Jake Kicinzki told Channel 11.

Kicinzki says he’s expecting frozen pipes, broken water lines and countless phone calls over the next few days, ahead of the major winter storm.

His biggest piece of advice is know how to shut your water off.

“It’s absolutely panic, and it’s even more panic if they don’t know how to isolate the water line,” Kicinzki said. “That’s why I always tell people where the shut-off valve is. If you don’t know, I’m forced to react as soon as I can to get to your house and prevent damage.”

Another tip to avoid water line problems is to keep your house warm.

Click here to read the full story.

Local plumbing professional shares how to protect your home during winter weather Plumbers say they're expecting frozen pipes, broken water lines and countless phone calls over the next few days, ahead of a major winter storm.

Tips for preparing your vehicle for the ice and snow

Before you go anywhere this weekend, you need to make sure your car is winterized. That means topping off windshield wiper fluid and filling up your gas tank, along with a few other critical checks.

“We’ve noticed a lot of people are starting to prepare for this storm that’s rolling in and followed by some very cold temperatures behind it,” said Brandon Ishida with Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service in Wexford.

Ishida suggests going to a local shop now to make sure your car is able to handle what’s to come.

AAA says members can get their batteries checked for free.

Another tip: have an emergency winter storm survival kit stocked with items like non-perishable food, blankets, a flashlight and batteries and drinking water.

Click here to read the full story.

Winter storm: Tips for preparing your vehicle for the ice and snow Before you go anywhere this weekend, you need to make sure your car is winterized.

Residents rush to stock up on groceries in Millvale

Local grocery stores are packed with shoppers stocking up on essentials.

“We know it’s going to get crazy. It always does,” John Mullins said. He’s the store manager at the Shop ‘n Save in Millvale.

We saw crowded aisles and full carts.

“It’s more packed than usual,” one man said.

Click here to read the full story.

Mad dash to grocery stores begins ahead of major snowstorm With the winter storm just days away, the mad dash for supplies has begun.

Giant Eagle is offering free home delivery ahead of a major winter storm. Here’s how to order

Giant Eagle is helping shoppers get what they need ahead of the major winter storm expected this weekend.

Giant Eagle is offering free home delivery for eligible orders, so customers can stay warm indoors.

To be eligible, orders must be:

at least $35 in value

placed through Giant Eagle’s website or mobile app

scheduled for delivery from now through Saturday

Eligible orders can use the promo code STAYWARM to get free home delivery.

Click here to read the full story.

Giant Eagle is offering free home delivery ahead of a major winter storm. Here’s how to order Giant Eagle is helping shoppers get what they need ahead of a major winter storm expected this weekend.

How is my community preparing?

Community leaders have not wasted time preparing for the biggest snowfall of the season.

Municipalities in multiple counties share their plans for major winter storm

Channel 11 has compiled a list of crucial information shared by first responders and local leaders from multiple counties.

It will help answer questions like, “Am I allowed to park on the street?” and, “Has my community opened warming centers?”

Channel reporters also spent Friday keeping up with community leaders, learning what they say is being done on their end. Here’s a look at what we’ve learned.

City of Pittsburgh outlines plans, prepares for biggest snowfall in years

The City of Pittsburgh is outlining its plans ahead of the region’s biggest snowfall in years.

During a press conference on Friday, Mayor Corey O’Connor said the city is planning an aggressive approach to this weekend’s major winter storm.

“The priority this weekend is the safety of our residents, crews, and first responders,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor’s staff and the Department of Public Works will run a snow operations office, he said, and the city will provide snow updates on its website.

Click here to read the full story.

City of Pittsburgh outlines plans, prepares for biggest snowfall in years The City of Pittsburgh is outlining its plans ahead of the region’s biggest snowfall in years.

Allegheny County preps for major winter storm, recommends residents stay home

Allegheny County officials are recommending that residents stay home as forecasts call for a major winter storm.

During a press conference Friday, officials said 52 salt/plow trucks have been inspected and are ready to be deployed during the storm.

Twenty-six trucks will be deployed when the snow starts on Saturday and will work until all 357 miles of county-maintained roads are clear.

“The department does not prioritize specific roads. Instead, drivers follow strategically designed routes to maximize speed and efficiency,” Allegheny County Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said.

Click here to read the full story.

Allegheny County preps for major winter storm, recommends residents stay home Allegheny County officials are recommending that residents stay home as forecasts call for a major winter storm.

Armstrong County emphasizes safety in anticipation of significant snowfall

The Armstrong County commissioners say they’re bringing “community safety to the forefront” in anticipation of significant snowfall.

“The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners is working closely with the Department of Public Safety to make sure information and resources are provided to first responders and the public during this time,” Chairman John Strate said.

Due to the projected snow, the Armstrong County Courthouse will be closed on Monday.

Public warming shelters will be announced on the Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

Click here to read the full story.

Washington County rolls out new emergency notification system as region braces for winter storm

As Western Pennsylvania braces for an incoming winter storm, county leaders say preparation — and staying informed — will be critical in the days ahead.

Washington County leaders are rolling out a new emergency notification system designed to keep residents informed before, during, and after severe weather.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is urging residents to scan a QR code and create an account to receive alerts not only for this storm, but for future emergencies as well. Click here to sign up.

Click here to read the full story.

Washington County rolls out new emergency notification system as region braces for winter storm As Western Pennsylvania braces for an incoming winter storm, county leaders say preparation — and staying informed — will be critical in the days ahead.

Butler County PennDOT crews urge drivers to be patient during winter storm

Crews all across the region have been busy this winter with different weather over the last two months.

“The only big difference with this one will be strictly the significant snowfall that we will see, and we haven’t seen that in a while,” said Christina Gibbs with PennDOT District 10.

While the first snowflakes aren’t expected to start until late Saturday night into Sunday, Gibbs said they’ve already started pre-treating roads all around Butler County and the region.

PennDOT said Butler has 45 plow trucks and more than 80 crew members who are ready to put in long hours this weekend.

Click here to read the full story.

PennDOT crews urge drivers to be patient during winter storm Crews all across the region have been busy this winter with different weather over the last two months.

Beaver County Humane Society prepared to care for animals through snowstorm

Cailin Rankin is the shelter manager at the Beaver County Humane Society. Right now, she and her team are gearing up for a busy weekend caring for more than 100 animals at the shelter.

“So, for us, it’s a lot of preparation to try to be as proactive as possible,” Rankin told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Some of that planning is for the staff and the volunteers. The Humane Society has to have people ready to take care of the animals as if it were a normal day. With several inches of snow expected, that means planning for some sleeping arrangements at the shelter.

Click here to read the full story.

Beaver County Humane Society prepared to care for animals through snowstorm

City of Pittsburgh to open warming centers during anticipated low temperatures Saturday

The City of Pittsburgh will open warming centers on Tuesday during anticipated low temperatures.

Citiparks’ five Healthy Active Living Centers will be open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for a list of where the warming centers are.

What about the roads?

Most experts are urging people to stay home unless leaving is absolutely necessary. If you are someone who has to drive, here’s what you should know.

Vehicle restrictions set on all Pennsylvania interstates, PA Turnpike due to winter storm

Starting at midnight on Saturday, there will be a Tier 4 vehicle restriction on all Pennsylvania interstates, as well as the PA Turnpike and its extensions, PennDOT says.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed on the impacted roads. The restriction also includes school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.).

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles on the affected roadways.

Click here for a full list of restrictions.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit prioritizing safety, working to maintain service during major snowstorm

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it is prepared to maintain its service in the safest way it can during a major winter storm this weekend.

On Friday, PRT said it is making moves to be as reliable as possible for passengers this weekend, but emphasized that, above all, safety is its number one priority.

In an effort to keep transportation flowing and passengers safe, crews will begin salting and plowing all PRT property on Saturday morning. That includes its facilities, stations and rights-of-way on Saturday morning.

Click here to read the full story.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit prioritizing safety, working to maintain service during major snowstorm - clipped version Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it is prepared to maintain its service in the safest way it can during a major winter storm this weekend.

I-279, I-579 HOV lanes to close for weekend snowstorm

The I-279 and I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle lanes in Pittsburgh and Ross Township will be closed due to the anticipated weekend snowstorm.

The HOV lanes will close around 11 a.m. Saturday and stay closed throughout the storm’s duration, PennDOT says.

Crews will monitor weather conditions and determine when the HOV lanes are safe to reopen.

Click here to read the full story.

What if there’s a medical emergency?

If there is a medical emergency, hospitals currently say they are prepared to help.

UPMC said it has even learned some tips for handling emergencies in the snow from its colleagues up in Erie.

“We are well prepared. We have teams that are ready and organized for what staffing needs might be, and we have our maintenance men on call,” Senio Vice President of UPMC Tami Minnier said.

Click here to read the full story.

UPMC prepares for heavy weekend snowfall, encourages people to stay safe by staying home Local hospitals are ready for what comes their way during this weekend’s major winter storm.

In order to avoid the hospital, the American Heart Association recommends making heart-healthy choices when you step outside to shovel snow.

Here’s what they recommend.

What should I do if my power goes out?

If your power goes out, be sure to report it to your provider.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Otherwise, Duquesne Light Company said it is prepared to handle any trouble that arises.

More than 1,200 vehicles are ready.

Inside one of the utility’s garages in Marshall-Shadeland, crews were busy preparing trucks and equipment, including a mobile command center the company says has become a key tool during severe weather.

Utility officials said workers have been outfitting vehicles with snow chains, checking equipment and making sure everything is operating properly ahead of the storm.

Click here to read the full story.

Duquesne Light prepping 1,200-vehicle fleet as major winter storm nears

What is happening in other areas?

The rest of the Commonwealth is also expected to get hit with heavy snow. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a proclamation of disaster to make sure that communities inside and outside of the Pittsburgh area have resources to keep themselves safe.

Click here for more details.

Outside of Pennsylvania, several other states are expected to see major snow and the threat of ice, too.

Here’s what the Associated Press is predicting for the rest of the country.

Channel 11 Coverage on Sunday

Channel 11 will be LIVE on-air with regularly scheduled newscasts at 5-9 a.m., 5:30 p.m. -6:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. We will also have extra updates at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Be sure to stay tuned with us for the latest weather coverage as this historic snowstorm unfolds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group